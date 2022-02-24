Bianca Belair discloses her "special moment" in feud with Doudrop

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair has disclosed a special moment in her feud with Doudrop.

Both women have been battling each other in a series of matches over the past few months in a bid to face RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. The 32-year-old won the Women's Elimination Chamber match in Jeddah by pinning Alexa Bliss. Doudrop was also a part of the contest but was eliminated early.

In a conversation with WrestleTalk, Belair explained that hitting Doudrop with a KOD made her feel like she was the strongest.

“I love to get in the ring with Doudrop. I loved that feud too because I feel like I got to show a different side of me. I’m used to being the person in there that’s the bigger person and stronger and tougher, but Doudrop, she’s a strong competitor so I got to show more of my athleticism with her. But to be able to finally KOD her after she had been running from me week after week, I feel like that was a special moment there, and I really wanted to prove that I was the strongEST. I train all the time for it, and it was just my moment to prove it in that moment,” said Bianca Belair.

Bianca Belair says match with Sasha Banks brought out the best in her

Belair and Banks clashed at the grandest stage of them all last year with the SmackDown Women's Championship on the line.

After a nail-biting encounter, it was Bianca who picked up the win. The victory marked her first reign as champion in the promotion.

During another recent interview with WrestleTalk, Belair underlined the match as one of her favorites.

“It was very special. t’s gonna go down as one of my favorite matches of my entire career, if not my favorite match. Also to just get in the ring with Sasha Banks for one, she calls herself ‘The Boss’ and she lives up to that. She is that. She pushed me to my limit, she brought the best out of me," Belair said.

Do you think Belair deserves to be the women's champion again at WrestleMania? Sound off below!

Edited by Angana Roy