Bianca Belair says a "whole new mystique" poses unique challenge for her ahead of major WrestleMania showdown

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair recently opened up about heading to WrestleMania Hollywood and facing Asuka's new-yet-cryptic moniker.

The Empress of Tomorrow won the 2023 Elimination Chamber and punched her ticket to the Grandest Stage of them All. She has challenged Belair for her title. However, since Asuka returned from Japan to WWE following a hiatus, fans have witnessed her in a "mystique" character that baffles everyone.

While speaking with Baby Huey on the In The Kliq podcast, The EST was asked about her mindset going into Mania as a defending champion. She mentioned that there's no match at WrestleMania that's going to be like her and Asuka's with their dynamic.

However, Bianca Belair also stated that Asuka's bizarre character confuses her and that she is trying to figure out her strategy for the match.

"But yeah, Asuka, she's definitely come back, and kind of reinvented herself and brought this whole new mystique about her. It is kind of hard to prepare for someone who you don't know what to expect. I'm trying to figure it out. I can't figure out if she's ready or if she's playing or she's dancing around or she's attacking me from behind," Belair said. [1:52 - 2:08]

Check out the full interview below:

Bianca Belair appreciated Asuka ahead of WrestleMania 39

The EST of WWE also mentioned that she has been a challenger for the past two years at Showcase of the Immortals. At WrestleMania 37 and 38, Belair defeated Sasha Banks for the SmackDown and Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Title, respectively.

For her, the goal for this year's Mania' would be to walk out as a defending champion. During the same interview, the RAW Women's Champion highly praised The Empress of Tomorrow.

Bianca Belair stated that there was no better opponent than Asuka to head into WrestleMania 39 and referred to her opponent as one of the "greatest."

"I have always considered Asuka one of the greatest female wrestlers in the world. So, it's no better stage to go up against her than WrestleMania," Belair added. [2:10 - 2:18]

If The EST wins this year's WrestleMania match, it would be the third time she would walk out as a champion. It remains to be seen if The Empress of Tomorrow can dethrone Belair.

Who do you think would win between Asuka vs. Bianca Belair? Sound off in the comments section below.

