"We had a real heart-to-heart" - Bianca Belair says WWE Legend is like a teacher who tries to give wise words to everyone

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair says WWE Legend John Cena is like a teacher who gives out advice to everyone.

The Leader of Cenation dominated the industry for nearly two decades. Cena carried the company during difficult times when big stars like Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock left WWE. Cena is now a 16-time world champion and a Hollywood A-lister.

Bianca Belair quickly climbed her ranks on the main roster after debuting in 2020. She won the SmackDown and RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37 and 38 respectively.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on BT Sport, the EST of WWE spoke about how Cena is like a teacher to the new superstars and tries to impart wisdom.

"He came up to me... You know, someone like John Cena, a legend in the game. Someone who's been here through so much and seen so much... He's someone who has been here for so many years. I just really appreciated him seeing someone like a rookie like me and maybe not knowing how is she taking in,"said Belair. (From 0:25 to 1:00)

Belair recalled the time Cena had a conversation with her after her devastating loss to Becky Lynch at SummerSlam.

"He's a teacher. He always comes through. He always tries to give wise words to everyone. The fact that he took the time to pull me aside and pour into me and invest into me some wisdom, I'm just grateful for that... We had a real heart-to-heart. He gave me some gems that I will carry with me for the rest of my career," she added. (From 1:05 to 1:45)

It will be interesting to see if Belair redeems herself tonight by defeating Lynch as she defends her RAW Women's Championship.

Bianca Belair spoke about the advice given by John Cena

Bianca Belair has won championships in the company and has had major milestones as well. The EST of WWE has proved herself on numerous occasions and has become the face of the RAW women's division.

John Cena might not be a regular face on WWE television, but he loves to give advice to younger stars who are trying to make their mark in the industry. On WWE's YouTube channel, Bianca Belair recalled the advice she received from The Leader of Cenation:

"The best advice John Cena has ever given me is not what he told me, it's what he showed me. He showed me that you never stop being a student of your craft, and once a champion, you're always a champion. So you always act like a champion, you talk like a champion and you lead like a champion." (0:09)

Bianca Belair has wholeheartedly followed Cena's advice as she has been reaching new heights in her career as the years pass by. It will be interesting to see if she can defeat Becky Lynch tonight at SummerSlam and retain her RAW women's title.

