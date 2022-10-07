"You will never be me" - Bianca Belair sends bold message ahead of Extreme Rules

Bianca Belair is ready to make a statement this Saturday night at Extreme Rules.

The EST of WWE is scheduled to defend her RAW Women's Championship at Extreme Rules this weekend against Damage CTRL's Bayley in a ladder match. Bayley scored a pinfall victory over Belair in a six-woman tag last month at Clash at the Castle and demanded her title shot on RAW a few weeks later.

Some fans believe that due to the numbers game with Damage CTRL, Belair is facing her biggest challenge yet. However, the RAW Women's Champion doesn't seem flustered over the odds being against her.

Bianca even took to social media to tweet a bold message ahead of Saturday's premium live event.

"You will never be me, do it like me, or do it better than me *kiss mark emoji* #ESTofWWE," Bianca Belair said in a tweet.

#ESTofWWE “You will never be me, do it like me, or do it better than me” “You will never be me, do it like me, or do it better than me” 💋#ESTofWWE https://t.co/plMnx7YocV

Will Bianca Belair's title reign come to an end at Extreme Rules?

Bianca Belair captured the RAW Women's Championship earlier this year at WrestleMania 38 in a match against Becky Lynch. Many fans believe the bout was the best on the show.

Belair has had an impressive run with the title, but plenty of fans are predicting that her reign will end on Saturday night.

With Dakota Kai and IYO SKY already holding the WWE Women's Tag Team titles, it would make sense for Bayley to capture the RAW Women's Championship to allow the trio to look like an unstoppable force in the company.

How strongly will Damage CTRL be positioned heading into the Women's WarGame match at Survivor Series? We'll find out soon enough.

Don’t miss WWE The EST of WWE @BiancaBelairWWE will clash with The Role Model @itsBayleyWWE for the #WWERaw Women’s Championship in a Ladder Match!Don’t miss WWE #ExtremeRules , THIS SATURDAY at 8/7c on @peacock in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else. The EST of WWE @BiancaBelairWWE will clash with The Role Model @itsBayleyWWE for the #WWERaw Women’s Championship in a Ladder Match!Don’t miss WWE #ExtremeRules, THIS SATURDAY at 8/7c on @peacock in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else. https://t.co/84GeBWC0rN

What do you make of Belair's comments? Do you think she'll leave Extreme Rules Saturday with the RAW Women's Championship around her waist? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

