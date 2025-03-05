Bianca Belair sends emotional message; claims her husband has got her through tough week

Bianca Belair sent an emotional message following this week's episode of WWE RAW and shared that her husband, Montez Ford of The Street Profits, has helped her get through a tough week. The EST won the Women's Elimination Chamber match this past Saturday night to earn a title match at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Following this week's edition of the red brand, Belair took to her Instagram story to send a message to Montez Ford. She noted that her husband got her gifts to celebrate her victory at Elimination Chamber and added that he has helped her get through the chaos this week.

"Because no matter what my husband is going to make me celebrate my wins... even thru the chaos. Because that's what husbands do! This man has been my rock thru all of this @montezfordwwe," she wrote.

Ad

Trending

Belair sent a heartfelt message to her husband on Instagram. [Image credit: Screenshot of Bianca Belair's Instagram story]

Jade Cargill returned from her hiatus at Elimination Chamber and attacked Naomi while Belair screamed in horror from her pod. Bianca Belair was able to overcome the shocking attack on her tag team partner and went on to win the Women's Chamber match.

Ad

IYO SKY defeated Rhea Ripley this past Monday night on RAW to become the new Women's World Champion. As of now, The Genius of the SKY is scheduled to defend the title against the 35-year-old at WrestleMania 41 next month.

Vince Russo claims Bianca Belair is the best athlete in WWE

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently praised Bianca Belair's athleticism and commented on her promos as well.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, the veteran noted that Belair was a "blue chip athlete". Russo added that she was likely the best athlete on the roster, but the company needed to allow the former champion to cut promos as herself.

"This woman is a blue chip athlete, perhaps pound-for-pound the greatest athlete on that roster. She doesn't need that stupid stereotypical character. I could not believe she cut a promo as herself tonight and it was great." [From 27:33 onwards]

Ad

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Bianca Belair admitted following her victory at Elimination Chamber that she was confused about Jade Cargill's attack on Naomi, and needed to have a conversation with both stars. Only time will tell what WWE has planned for the storyline moving forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback