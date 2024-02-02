Bianca Belair sends a message ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair took to social media to send a message ahead of this week's SmackDown promoting a brand-new reality television series.

The EST and Montez Ford of The Pride faction crossed paths at the Performance Center and started dating in 2016, and their romance blossomed quickly. By 2017, they were engaged, and a year later, they tied the knot in 2018, solidifying their real-life Tag Team Championship.

The 34-year-old female star and her real-life husband have ventured into mainstream media by starring in the latest Hulu reality series, Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez. It delves into the lives of this powerhouse couple, showcasing their journeys and the challenges they face as both a married couple and high-profile WWE Superstars. The eight-episode show will premiere on Friday, February 2, 2024.

The two stars have been on the road to promoting this new reality show, and before the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, the former WWE Women's Champion has a message for the fans:

"Alright guys! We have officially given everything we have to promote our show! Thank you to every outlet that covered it! Available at MIDNIGHT 12am ET TONIGHT on @hulu! 2/2/24 Hope you guys enjoy and use #LOVEandWWE. Now, off to #Smackdown!!!… then more promo! It never stops!"

Check out The EST of WWE's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Montez Ford shows off a tattoo with Bianca Belair's face on his arm

Since the couple has been promoting the Love & WWE show, Montez Ford recently revealed a tattoo of Bianca Belair's face on his arm.

Speaking on WWE Tattooed, one-half of The Street Profits shared that Malakai Black (fka Aleister Black) brought in a tattoo artist for the couple from Amsterdam as a wedding gift.

"This is actually someone you all know, my beautiful wife, Bianca Belair. This was actually a gift given to me, the actual tattoo itself. Tommy Yen is formerly known as Aleister Black here in the WWE. As a wedding gift for my wife and I, he had his tattoo artist from Amsterdam come all the way down and give a gift as a tattoo for us. And she got a tattoo of something to me on her, and I decided to get her face on my forearm," he said.

Check out the full video below:

As of now, Ford, alongside Angelo Dawkins and Bobby Lashley, are involved in a heated rivalry against The Final Testament on SmackDown. Meanwhile, on the Road to WrestleMania 40, Bianca Belair would be looking to retain the Women's Title that she lost to IYO SKY a few months ago at SummerSlam 2023.

What did you think of Bianca Belair's message ahead of WWE SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

