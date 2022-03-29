"There's nothing she can do"- Bianca Belair sends a cold message to Becky Lynch after cutting her hair on WWE RAW

Bianca Belair is hyped up ahead of her match with Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. The EST of WWE had some tough words for Big Time Becks after cutting her hair on RAW.

The feud between Bianca and Becky turned personal on this week's edition of RAW as The Man tried to cut the former's trademark braid, which she previously used as a weapon against Lynch. However, The EST managed to turn the tables as she planted Big Time Becks with a KOD and then cut Becky's hair off.

Speaking about the segment on this week's RAW Talk, Bianca stated that she never thought Becky would stoop so low and come after her hair:

"Tonight was a wild night. I thought I had seen all of Becky Lynch's tricks and everything that she had thrown my way, but never in a million years did I think that she would show up with a pair of scissors to cut my hair. I mean, she doesn't learn. How many times do I have to say to not touch my hair? She still does it and this is what she tried to do. So this is what happened [pointing to Becky's hair]."

The EST of WWE added that there's nothing that Becky Lynch can do that'll stop her from walking out of WrestleMania as RAW Women's Champion.

"Becky brings something out of me and at the end of the day, I'm going after the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania. So whatever Becky throws my way, I'm gonna catch it. Becky hasn't learned yet that there's nothing she can do that's going to stop me from coming for that title. So at WrestleMania, I'm walking out as the RAW Women's Champion," Bianca said. (0:11 - 0:53)

Becky Lynch vowed to "end" Bianca Belair on WWE RAW

The segment between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair on RAW ended with the former angrily proclaiming that she will "end" Belair at WrestleMania after realizing what happened to her. Becky's words were responded with a "you deserve it" chant from the crowd.

WrestleMania 38 will be the third time both women will stand across from each other in a WWE ring. While Big Time Becks may have gotten the better of Bianca Belair in the past, the former SmackDown Women's Champion looks more ready than ever this time.

Who do you think will come out on top in this feud between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair? Please sound off in the comments and let us know!

