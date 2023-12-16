Bianca Belair sends a message to Charlotte Flair after WWE's heartbreaking health update

WWE's Charlotte Flair will unfortunately be out of action for nine months due to injury, and one of her on-screen rivals, Bianca Belair, has sent out a reassuring message to The Queen.

Flair injured her knee in a freak accident on last week's SmackDown, and it initially felt like she was seriously hurt. The WWE Universe's worst fears sadly came true as the company announced that Flair would need to undergo surgery, meaning she might miss most of 2024.

The former women's champion had a heartbreaking reaction to the update on Twitter, and her post got several reactions from current members of the WWE roster. Bianca Belair, who has faced Flair several times over the past year, commented on Charlotte's tweet with a heart-hand emoji, clearly showing her support for her kayfabe adversary during these challenging times.

Here's what Belair posted in response to Flair's tweet:

Bianca Belair has nothing but love for Charlotte.

How did Charlotte Flair suffer her untimely knee injury?

WWE is building towards the Royal Rumble, and Charlotte Flair was expected to be one of the top female stars heading into WrestleMania season.

Ric Flair's daughter faced Asuka on last week's SmackDown episode in singles competition, and a spot during the contest went horribly wrong. Asuka and Flair were perched up on the top rope for a Spanish Fly, but The Queen lost her balance and landed hard on the mat, not before her legs got stuck on the ropes.

Charlotte initially clutched her head and shoulder and, for the remainder of the match, looked to be in a lot of pain as Asuka eventually picked up the win.

The referee and WWE's medical staff helped Charlotte to the back, and early reports stated that she had sustained damage to her knee.

Upon further diagnosis, it has been confirmed that Flair would need to go under the knife to fix her knee and would most likely be sidelined for a very long time. Sportskeeda Wrestling sends its best wishes to Charlotte Flair for her recovery.

