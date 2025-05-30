Bianca Belair sends two-word message ahead of WWE SmackDown return

Bianca Belair sent a two-word message ahead of the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown. The EST will be appearing on tonight's show in Knoxville, Tennessee.

IYO SKY defeated Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat Match at WWE WrestleMania 41 to retain the Women's World Championship. The veteran has not been seen since the match but will be making her return to the blue brand tonight.

Ahead of SmackDown in her hometown, Belair took to X/Twitter to send a heartfelt two-word message.

"I’m home!" Belair wrote.

Belair suffered a hand injury during the Women's World Championship match at The Show of Shows last month and has been out of action for the past several weeks to heal. She used to be in a tag team with Naomi, but their partnership came to an end after it was revealed that The Glow was responsible for the heinous attack on Jade Cargill last November.

Naomi will be competing in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match against Nia Jax and Cargill tonight on WWE SmackDown.

Bianca Belair reveals she almost broke down in tears during major WWE match

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair recently disclosed that she had to fight back her tears during her match against Sasha Banks in the main event of WrestleMania 37.

Speaking with Stephanie McMahon on the What's Your Story? podcast, Bianca Belair noted that she almost broke down in tears at the beginning of the match. The veteran added that she received a message of encouragement from Sasha Banks and was fine shortly after.

"I'm feeling the magnitude of this moment, and I'm standing across from her [Sasha], and I'm like, wow, we're here. So much anticipation, we're finally here, and I'm trying to be serious. I feel it. I'm just like oh the tears are coming. They're coming, and now it's about to be an ugly cry. And I'm trying to hold it in, and I'm like, I don't wanna cry in the ring... The last place you want to cry is in the ring when you're about to fight. And I was like, I look weak, and I'm about to lose it. It was about to get to a shoulder-shaking cry. And I think Sasha saw it and she looked at me and she goes, 'Let's go.' And I got in the moment and I was like, 'Cool,'" said Belair. [42:15-43:25]

You can check out the video below for Belair's comments:

It will be interesting to see what Bianca Belair has to say during her return later tonight on WWE SmackDown.

