"Just know it’s been stolen" - Bianca Belair sends out warning to the WWE Universe following theft

It appears that Bianca Belair was recently the victim of theft.

The RAW Women's Champion is known for her beautiful ring attire and entrance gear, most of which she designs and creates for herself. But it seems one of those attires has recently been stolen.

Belair recently took to her Instagram stories to warn the WWE Universe that if they see her RAW Survivor Series gear for sale online, it was stolen from her.

"If y'all ever see my RAW Survivor Series gear being sold online... Just know it's stolen...," Bianca Belair posted on her Instagram stories.

Bianca Belair is once again nominated for an ESPY Award

Last year, Belair and Sasha Banks won an ESPY for WWE Moment of the Year for their main event matchup at WrestleMania 37.

Belair now finds herself nominated once again in the final eight for WWE Moment of the Year.

The EST of WWE faces some stiff competition in this round as she is currently going head-to-head with The Undertaker.

Here are the final eight nominations for WWE Moment of the Year for the ESPYs:

Bianca Belair wins RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania vs. The Undertaker inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame

John Cena returns at WWE Money In The Bank vs. Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at WrestleMania

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin stuns Vince McMahon, Austin Theory, and Pat McAfee at WrestleMania vs. "Stone Cold" returns to the ring to defeat Kevin Owens at WrestleMania

Big E cashes in Money In The Bank briefcase and wins WWE Championship vs. Edge defeats Seth "Freakin" Rollins in a Hell In A Cell match at WWE Crown Jewel

You can vote for the 2022 ESPY's Best WWE Moment by clicking here.

Moving forward, hopefully the EST of WWE will have her gear returned to her in the near future.

