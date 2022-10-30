Bianca Belair set to face former women's champion on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair will have a chance for retribution next week as she takes on Nikki Cross in a singles match on the upcoming episode of RAW.

The current RAW Women's Champion was in the middle of her bout against Bayley on RAW last week when Nikki Cross attacked her. The former champion returned with her unhinged persona from NXT, taking out Belair, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai.

Cross' attack on The EST led to The Role Model picking up the victory in a non-title contest. However, Belair will get a chance to settle the score inside the squared circle as WWE recently announced a match between her and the former RAW Women's Champion.

In addition to Bianca and Nikki locking horns, Matt Riddle will also take on Otis in a Trick or Street Fight.

Bianca Belair will face Bayley at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

The feud between Bianca Belair and Bayley has been ongoing since the latter made her return to the Stamford-based promotion at SummerSlam 2022.

The Role Model became the first woman to defeat Belair in a long time as Damage CTRL picked up a victory over The EST, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss at Clash at the Castle. The duo then collided in a Ladder Match at Extreme Rules for the RAW Women's Championship, where Belair retained her title.

However, Bayley was able to get one back on RAW last week after Nikki Cross returned to cause chaos. The Role Model became the first woman in nearly a year to pin Belair in a singles match, which earned her another shot at the latter's title.

The duo will now lock horns in a Last Woman Standing Match at WWE's upcoming premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

Bayley will be looking to bring a third title to Damage CTRL as her stablemates, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, currently hold the Women's Tag Team Championship. Bianca Belair, meanwhile, has been unstoppable since winning the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania and will be hoping to continue her dominant run.

