"We had an amazing conversation" - Bianca Belair discloses advice she received from WWE legend

WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair recently shared details of a conversation she had with 16-time world champion John Cena.

The EST of WWE suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Becky Lynch last year at SummerSlam. She lost to a returning Lynch in 26 seconds to lose her SmackDown Women's Title. Belair has been on a roll since then and defeated Big Time Becks at WrestleMania 38 and SummerSlam this year.

Belair was recently interviewed by Inside the Ropes and stated that she leaned on her husband, WWE RAW star Montez Ford of The Street Profits, to get back on track following the loss.

"To be in my business with my husband [Montez Ford], who can understand the ins and outs, the ups and downs. I feel like I was really able to rely on him. We always are able to vent to each other and validate each other's feelings but then we're like 'okay, we have to move forward'." [04:50 - 05:09]

The EST disclosed that she had a conversation with John Cena as well and was thankful for his words of wisdom.

"John Cena was there at SummerSlam, we had an amazing conversation about perspective, mentally your mindset and where do you go from here. He gave me a whole lot of other examples of how like this isn't the end and so I'm always so very grateful for John Cena's words, his words of wisdom and the gems that he gave me that night." [05:13 - 05:34]

Bayley calls out Bianca Belair after WWE Clash at the Castle

The Role Model, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky (Damage CTRL) battled Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss at Clash at the Castle. The newly-formed faction escaped the premium live event with a victory after Bayley pinned the RAW Women's Champion.

Damage CTRL recently joined WWE's The Bump, and Bayley continued to mock Belair for the loss at Clash at the Castle.

The former women's champion called Belair selfish and stated that she did not look out for Asuka and Alexa Bliss during their match at Clash at the Castle. Bayley then rubbed salt into The EST's wounds by stating that she isn't worried about her because she has pinned The RAW Women's Champion.

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE

#WWERaw Time to do some Damage CTRL Time to do some Damage CTRL#WWERaw https://t.co/zUp1R5707J

Belair issued an open challenge for the RAW Women's Championship on tonight's show. It will be interesting to see which WWE Superstar will answer the call.

Do you want to see Bayley face Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Inside the Ropes with a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

How did Vince McMahon create one of the most iconic characters in history? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha