Bianca Belair shares brutally honest update after title loss

Bianca Belair shared a brutally honest update following her major loss on WWE RAW. The veteran is currently in a tag team with Naomi and the duo were the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions until this past Monday's edition of the red brand.

Belair and Naomi defended the Women's Tag Team Championship against The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan in the main event of WWE RAW. Morgan and Rodriguez won the match to become the new champions for the third time in their career.

Following the loss, The EST took to Instagram today to reveal her mood. She shared a humorous video of a person mimicking a child, asking permission to say the "d-word" before shouting "damn it!" to express their frustration.

"Mood after Monday," wrote Bianca Belair.

Belair vents her frustration following RAW loss by sharing a humorous video. [Image credit: Screenshot of Bianca Belair's Instagram story]

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis recently showed footage of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez passing by in the area of Jade Cargill's attack. Cargill was brutally attacked on the November 22, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown and still has not returned to television.

However, a recent report revealed that the 32-year-old's return was imminent after Belair and Naomi lost the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Former WWE writer reacts to Bianca Belair's match on RAW

Vince Russo recently detailed his issue with both women's matches earlier this week on WWE RAW.

Lyra Valkyria successfully defended the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Dakota Kai this past Monday on RAW. In the main event, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Bianca Belair and Naomi to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo stated that there were too many false finishes during the matches and suggested that fans watching at home may have lost interest.

"Now you know their fan base, Chris. They love that. They're all chanting, 'This is awesome, this is awesome, this is awesome.' People like me are sitting at home saying how many times are we going to kick out of freaking moves? You lose these, the suspension of the disbelief, because they're doing too freaking much, Chris," Russo said.

Bianca Belair and Naomi will compete in the Women's Elimination Chamber match this Saturday night. It will be fascinating to see which star picks up the victory at WWE Elimination Chamber and earns a shot at Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

