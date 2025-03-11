  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Bianca Belair shares emotional message after being confronted on RAW

Bianca Belair shares emotional message after being confronted on RAW

By Robert Lentini
Modified Mar 11, 2025 19:28 GMT
Belair will be competing for a title at WrestleMania. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Belair will be competing for a title at WrestleMania. [Image credits: WWE.com]

Bianca Belair sent an emotional message following her confrontation last night on WWE RAW. The EST won the Women's Elimination Chamber match to earn a title shot at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Ad

IYO SKY defeated Rhea Ripley last week on RAW to capture the Women's World Championship. Belair and The Genius of the SKY had a promo last night on the red brand, but Ripley interrupted. Ripley and Belair started arguing while ignoring Sky in the ring. The Women's World Champion flipped out and slapped both stars in the face.

Following last night's RAW, the 35-year-old shared that she didn't know there was going to be so much drama during last night's show at Madison Square Garden:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"MADISON SQUARE GARDEN. Didn’t realize I was walking into more mess last night. Never knew winning #EliminationChamber would come with so much drama," she wrote.

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Ad

Bianca Belair was in a popular tag team with Jade Carrill, but the former AEW star was brutally attacked on the November 22, 2024, episode of SmackDown. Naomi has been revealed to be the attacker, and Cargill attacked the veteran during the Women's Elimination Chamber match earlier this month.

WWE star Bianca Belair makes bold statement about women's wrestling ahead of WrestleMania

Bianca Belair recently spoke highly of the women's division in WWE ahead of WrestleMania 41 next month in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ad

During an appearance on ESPN's First Take, the former champion stated that the women's division is in a great place and praised stars of the past who helped lay the foundation for them. She noted that the division has been featured in the main event and are stealing the show:

"We are at the top of our game, right? We've had so many women that have come before us that have been trailblazers. They have laid the foundation so that we've been able to walk in to do what we're doing right now. We are main-eventing WrestleManias. We are main-eventing RAWs SmackDowns. We are stealing the show," she said. [From 3:57 to 4:13]
Ad
youtube-cover

Rhea Ripley is upset at Bianca Belair for being ringside for her title defense against IYO SKY last week on WWE RAW. Only time will tell if Ripley gets added to the Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 41 in the weeks ahead.

Quick Links

Edited by Ken Cameron
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी