Bianca Belair shares final message ahead of RAW; WWE champion has NSFW reaction

By Robert Lentini
Modified Mar 31, 2025 18:41 GMT
Belair won the Women's Elimination Chamber match earlier this month. [Image credits: Bianca Belair on Instagram]

Bianca Belair shared a final message ahead of this week's episode of WWE RAW. The EST will be the special guest referee for a major title match on tonight's show.

At the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, Belair won the Women's Chamber match to earn an opportunity to challenge for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41. IYO SKY will defend the title against Rhea Ripley tonight on the red brand, and The EST will be the referee for the bout. The veteran took to Instagram ahead of tonight's show to show off her referee outfit and shared a message.

"Call me the referee cause I’m always making the right call.#ESTofWWE The EST is the Special Guest Referee Iyo vs Rhea TONIGHT," she wrote.
also-read-trending Trending
Montez Ford of The Street Profits is married to Bianca Belair in real life and had an NSFW reaction to Belair's message. The WWE Tag Team Champion compared his wife's outfit to Beetlejuice, as seen in the image below.

"Beetlejuice looking azz. Now bring the azz & sit down on a champion," he wrote.
Ford sends a hilarious message to Belair on social media. [Image credit: Bianca Belair on Instagram]
The 35-year-old used to be in a tag team with Naomi, but The Glow was recently revealed to be the person responsible for the attack on Jade Cargill last November. The former AEW star returned at Elimination Chamber 2025 to ambush Naomi and get revenge for the attack last year.

Bianca Belair reacts to her path to WWE WrestleMania 41

Bianca Belair sent a message ahead of this week's episode of RAW and commented on her journey to WrestleMania 41.

Belair noted that she was told it would be an easy path to The Show of Shows after winning the Women's Elimination Chamber match, but that was not the case. She added that her road to WrestleMania had been filled with blood, sweat, and tears so far.

"'B with the Tea' Story Time Of Monday Night RAW Plot: Win the Chamber they said. It’ll be a clear path to #wrESTleMania they said. My path ain’t been filled with nothing but Blood, Sweat, and Tears… literally… and becoming a Special Guest Referee. 👀 IYO vs Rhea TOMORROW Monday! #WWERAW #ESTofWWE," she wrote.
Bianca Belair recently revealed that she didn't have her sewing machine and had to make her referee outfit by hand in her hotel room. It will be interesting to see if Rhea Ripley or IYO SKY wins the Women's World Championship match tonight on RAW.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
