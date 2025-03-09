Bianca Belair shares heartbreaking message after ending her friendship with Naomi

Bianca Belair shared a heartbreaking message on social media today after ending her friendship with Naomi this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown. The EST won the Women's Elimination Chamber last weekend and earned a title shot at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Jade Cargill returned from her hiatus at Elimination Chamber 2025 to get revenge on Naomi for the heinous attack last November. Cargill attacked the 37-year-old at the PLE last Saturday and took her out of the Women's Chamber Match. Belair was distraught during the attack as she watched from her pod, but was able to regroup and win the six-woman bout.

The veteran took to her Instagram story today to share fan art of herself crying with the reflection of Naomi and Cargill in her sunglasses. She added a heartbreak emoji, which you can check out in the image below.

Ad

Trending

Belair shares heartbreaking message. [Image credit: Screenshot of Bianca Belair's Instagram story]

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

This past Friday on SmackDown during a conversation with Bianca Belair, Naomi finally admitted that she was responsible for the attack on The Storm late last year. The 35-year-old ended her friendship with The Glow, and Jade Cargill came out once again to beat up the former SmackDown Women's Champion, following the emotional promo between the former Women's Tag Team Champions.

Ad

Ex-WWE writer reacts to Bianca Belair's promo on SmackDown

Former head writer for WWE and wrestling legend Vince Russo was not a fan of the promo between Naomi and Bianca Belair this past Friday night on SmackDown.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Russo claimed that the beginning of the promo between the former Women's Tag Team Champions on SmackDown was "very weak". He compared the segment to a high school play, but noted that it got better once the stars got emotional.

Ad

"They were definitely real tears and I noticed the real tears. I felt the early on stages in this promo were very, very bad high school play-ish. The very beginning of it. Once it got to the emotion, I think it got a lot better. The very beginning of it was very weak," said Russo. [From 23:20 onwards]

Ad

Check out the video below for Russo's comments:

Belair will be challenging for the Women's World Championship next month at WWE WrestleMania 41. IYO SKY defeated Rhea Ripley to win the title last week on RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback