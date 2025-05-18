Bianca Belair shares pictures of major removal process ahead of RAW

WWE star Bianca Belair shared an interesting update ahead of this week's episode of RAW. The veteran competed for the Women's World Championship last month at WrestleMania 41.

Ahead of this week's edition of the red brand, The EST took to her Instagram story to provide an update on her tattoo removal. Belair noted that the procedure hurt a lot and added that she waited a year for her second session, which is recommended every six weeks.

"Tattoo removal... I see the progress... hurts like hell. But I waited like a year cause it hurts so bad. Suppose to do it every 6 weeks," she wrote.

You can check out Belair's message in the image below:

The veteran shared an update on her tattoo removal. [Image credit: Bianca Belair on Instagram]

IYO SKY successfully defended her Women's World Championship against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41 last month in Las Vegas, Nevada. Rhea Ripley and The Genius of the SKY recently teamed up on WWE RAW to defeat Giulia and Roxanne Perez in a tag team match.

Giulia was announced as the newest member of the SmackDown roster during this past Friday night's show. Belair suffered a hand injury during the Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41 and is currently out of action as she heals.

Vince Russo claims Bianca Belair is the best athlete in WWE

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently claimed that Bianca Belair was the best athlete on the company's roster.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, the legend praised Belair as a performer and suggested that she was the best overall athlete in the company. He also stated that the 36-year-old is at her best when she cuts promos with her natural personality.

"This woman is a blue chip athlete, perhaps pound-for-pound the greatest athlete on that roster. She doesn't need that stupid stereotypical character. I could not believe she cut a promo as herself tonight and it was great," said Russo.

Belair was in a tag team with Jade Cargill last year, and the duo captured the Women's Tag Team Championship twice together. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for Belair when she returns to the ring down the line.

