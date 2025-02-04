Bianca Belair shares unseen video of her whipping megastar with her hair before the Royal Rumble

Bianca Belair apologized to a megastar for hair-whipping him before WWE Royal Rumble 2025. The EST competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match this past Saturday night but was eliminated by Nia Jax.

Popular influencer IShowSpeed was creating content backstage ahead of WWE Royal Rumble before he was asked to compete. Akira Tozawa was supposed to compete in the Men's Royal Rumble but was attacked by Carmelo Hayes during his entrance.

Triple H told IShowSpeed to replace Tozawa, but he was quickly eliminated after being hit with a Spear by Bron Breakker. Bianca Belair shared a video of IShowSpeed being whipped by her hair and then in pain after he was hit. The Women's Tag Team Champion apologized today on social media and humorously noted that she was trying to take it easy on him.

"Thanks @ishowspeed for coming out to #RoyalRumble! Sorry you got hair whipped… and speared 😬 I tried to go light on you 🤣," she wrote.

Bianca Belair used to be in a tag team with Jade Cargill, but the former AEW star has not been seen since she was attacked on the November 22, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown. Naomi has since replaced Cargill in the tag team with Belair on WWE television.

WWE could have huge plans for Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41

Rhea Ripley captured the Women's World Championship by defeating Liv Morgan last month, and Bianca Belair may be in line for a title shot at WrestleMania 41.

During an episode of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes suggested that the company could be planning on having Rhea Ripley defend her title against the veteran at The Show of Shows later this year. The wrestling insider noted that they had not heard about plans for Ripley to battle IYO SKY.

"I haven't heard that (Rhea vs. IYO) match specifically. I do think it's shaping up to be Rhea and Bianca. That's what was reported. I believe Sean Ross had that over the weekend. That is accurate. So, I think that's where they're going. But I haven't heard anything about IYO SKY, no." [From 10:59 onwards]

Rhea Ripley has stated that she would like to battle Bianca Belair to determine who is the best. Only time will tell what WWE has planned for the 35-year-old on the road to WrestleMania 41.

