Bianca Belair shocks WWE fans by giving in to Liv Morgan's request

The WWE women's division is full of high-stakes drama on The Road to WrestleMania 41. Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair are currently on their own championship journeys while dealing with tension from those surrounding them. Liv recently made a request to Bianca, and then a demand. Belair has obliged.

The Miracle Kid and Raquel Rodriguez claimed to be Jade Cargill's attackers to rile up Belair and Naomi for the recent RAW main event, where The Judgment Day became three-time Women's Tag Team Champions. Cargill returned from hiatus to destroy Naomi for shocking reasons, leading to The Glow confessing to be the attacker. This led to Liv taunting Belair for an apology after the truth came out.

The EST is currently dealing with social media and real-life drama from Liv, Naomi, Jade, Rhea Ripley, and IYO SKY, who she will challenge at WrestleMania 41 for the Women's World Championship. Belair took to X this afternoon to remind herself to log off, telling fans she was going to watch Netflix. Morgan replied and asked if she could apologize before leaving. Belair quickly responded.

"I'm sorry Liv damn [woman face-palming emoji x 4]," Bianca Belair wrote.

Liv fired back and thanked Belair for taking accountability, although she was accused of having a condescending tone. The Judgment Day member then took the opportunity to troll Dominik Mysterio's former flame, Ripley.

"Wow.. a woman that actually takes accountability! Thank you ! Hmmmm.... Seems like you can learn a thing or two @RheaRipley_WWE [woman shrugging emoji]," Liv Morgan wrote.

Morgan is focused on regaining the Women's World Championship and helping Rodriguez capture the Women's Intercontinental Championship. The duo promised to be dual WWE champions together.

Liv Morgan set for next week's WWE RAW

The Judgment Day will be live on next week's RAW from Brussels, Belgium, as Finn Balor challenges Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker, a title shot secured by Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio. Below is the updated lineup:

John Cena and Cody Rhodes will be under the same roof

Jey Uso vs. Austin Theory

No Holds Barred: Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser

Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Finn Balor

Next week's RAW will air live on Netflix at 3pm ET, instead of the standard tape delay at 8pm ET for international episodes. The Glasgow RAW on March 24 airs at 4pm ET, while the London RAW on March 31 airs at 3pm.

