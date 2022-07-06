Bianca Belair talks about the possibility of unifying the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair recently gave her thoughts on if she would be open to unifying her title with the SmackDown Women's Championship.

WWE has unified four major titles in recent months. Roman Reigns now holds both the WWE and Universal Championships, while the Usos recently became the Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, the EST of WWE spoke about the possibility of becoming an undisputed champion herself.

"I mean, listen, I have a lot on my resume right now in a very short amount of time. So, that's another nothing, I can add to the resume. I would like to have two golds on both shoulders. I mean, gold is my favorite color, so." [From 3:47 to 3:57]

Bianca Belair is one of the biggest stars in the company at the moment. Putting both titles on her would further solidify her status as one of the top representatives of the company.

SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan talks about teaming up with Bianca Belair

Despite the 33-year-old's aspirations to hold both titles, she and fellow champion Liv Morgan recently teamed up this past Monday on RAW.

Following their match this week, Liv Morgan spoke about how amazing it was to team up with the EST of WWE.

"Amazing. It's always incredible to be in the ring with [Bianca Belair]. Whether it is against her or whether she is on my team. Tonight, she just happened to be on my team, thank you so much. It's incredible, it's incredible." H/T Sportskeeda

Established stars like Bayley, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch have been out of the title picture recently. As such, the onus is on Belair and Morgan to maintain the spark in the women's division.

