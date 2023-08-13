Bianca Belair to undergo major character change after 95-second title reign at WWE SummerSlam? Wrestling veteran gives his take

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes Bianca Belair should undergo a significant character change following her loss at WWE SummerSlam.

On August 5, Belair squared off against Charlotte Flair and Asuka in a WWE Women's Championship match at SummerSlam. Despite suffering an injury during the bout, The EST managed to pin Asuka to capture the title. However, Belair's title reign lasted only 95 seconds as IYO SKY surprisingly cashed in her Money in the Bank contract and pinned her to win the championship.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan addressed the SummerSlam Triple Threat match. He suggested Belair turn heel after what happened at the premium live event.

"If I were her [Belair], and she has a good storyline reason to do it, I'd beat the **** out of Flair and everybody else and just turn heel and get sassy and just cut promos on the ****, you know what I'm saying." [17:17 - 17:27]

Should Charlotte Flair have won her 15th women's world title at WWE SummerSlam?

Charlotte Flair was close to winning her 15th WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam. She held the injured Bianca Belair in the Figure-Eight submission before Asuka spit mist on her face. The EST then capitalized and pinned The Empress to secure the victory.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed whether Flair should have won the title instead of Belair.

"Hey man, you know, she's [Flair] got 14. She's so close. She's so close. But you know what? we can milk that. We can milk that. We've got plenty of time to make that work."

