Bianca Belair wanted to make her WWE debut with a different look; details on why she didn't go ahead with it revealed

Bianca Belair is known for many things in WWE, but one thing that makes her stand out against the rest of the WWE Superstars is her braid. The EST of WWE shared that she planned on making her WWE debut without it but was talked out of it.

Belair is in the midst of the greatest run of her WWE career. She has won the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship and is the current WWE RAW Women's Champion. She has managed to hold on to the Championship for over a year.

In her one-year-long reign, Belair has beaten top WWE Superstars such as Becky Lynch, Bayley, Asuka, and many more. With the kind of momentum that she has going on, it doesn't look like she'll drop the title any time soon.

The WWE RAW Women's Champion was recently a guest on Kevin Hart's Cold As Balls show. On the show, she shared many stories, from her introduction to WWE and how she got into the business. During the same conversation with Hart, The EST also spoke about wanting to cut off her braid.

“My husband, who I met in WWE, Montez Ford, he’s one half of the Street Profits, a tag team, he’s been watching wrestling since he was in his momma’s womb. He was the one that talked me into keeping the braid. He was like ‘if somebody comes to a show for the first time, they’ll remember the girl with the braid.’” [H/T Ringside News]

Is Bianca Belair going to defend her title against Trish Stratus?

It doesn't look like Bianca Belair will be losing her WWE RAW Women's Championship any time soon. But she has a huge target on her back and may have caught the attention of WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

On the After The Bell podcast, Trish Stratus stated that she wouldn't count herself out of winning another Championship in WWE. In addition to her thoughts on the show, a report stated that WWE Creative has discussed the idea of having Stratus challenge Belair for the WWE RAW Women's Championship.

