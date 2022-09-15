"Who could take that down?" - Bianca Belair wants to form a faction with two former champions in WWE

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair has named Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley as the two women she would choose if she were to form a new stable in WWE.

The EST of WWE is currently involved in a storyline with Damage CTRL, led by her longtime rival Bayley. On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, the group surrounded and attacked her until Alexa Bliss and Asuka came out to make the save. However, Belair named two former champions when asked about her preference for potential stablemates.

During a recent interview with Kenny McIntosh and Alex McCarthy of Inside The Ropes, The EST stated she would like to form a strong stable with Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley.

“If I could put together a stable with the women’s division that we have now... It’s rough because we have so many amazing women, but I think I will have the strongEST stable, me, Rhea Ripley, and Raquel [Rodriguez]. Who could take that down?” Bianca Belair said.

Former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley is currently an integral part of The Judgment Day stable. Meanwhile, Rodriguez has been teaming up with Aliyah, and the duo recently won the women's tag team championship.

Could Bayley be the one to dethrone Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship?

Damage CTRL revealed its mission is to take control of the women's division and hold all the gold.

IYO SKY and Dakota Kai recently captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships from Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on the red brand. Meanwhile, Bayley has expressed interest in facing Bianca for the RAW Women's Title.

Although it hasn't been confirmed yet, there's a chance we could see the two stars collide at Extreme Rules for the title.

The Role Model has beaten The EST of WWE before, and if the match happens, there's a chance she could do it again. After all, she's the first-ever WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion. She has defeated major names such as Charlotte Flair, Asuka, and Becky Lynch.

Do you think Bayley could put an end to Bianca Belair's reign? Sound off in the comments below!

Did Vince McMahon view AEW as competition? Get your answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy