"We'd all like to see her reaching for that briefcase" - Bianca Belair picks WWE RAW star to win Money in the Bank

Bianca Belair has given her pick for the superstar she would like to see win this year's women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

The RAW Women's Champion will be putting her title on the line against Carmella at the premium live event tomorrow night. She was originally supposed to defend the title against Rhea Ripley, but the Australian star was pulled from the match due to an injury.

During an interview with BT Sport, the EST of WWE was asked who she wanted to see win Money in the Bank. She picked Liv Morgan as the superstar she'd like to see grab the briefcase. Bianca Belair even claimed that Morgan was the favorite in the match:

"Our women's roster is so amazing. I really feel like every woman that is going to be in the ring can hold their own. But I really feel like the favorite in the match, I can speak for everyone, almost everyone, would be Liv Morgan." [00:06-00:18]

Bianca Belair on Liv Morgan being one of the fastest rising stars in WWE

The 33-year-old superstar continued to speak highly of Liv Morgan and detailed how she almost won the MITB briefcase last year.

She added that while Liv may be her favorite to win, every woman in the Money in the Bank ladder match can hold their own:

"We saw her last year almost get that briefcase over and over. She's put her time in, she's worked so hard. She's one of the fastest rising stars in WWE right now, so I think we would all like to see her at the top, reaching for that briefcase and grabbing it but at the same time that means I have a target on my back. I feel like the favorite is Liv Morgan but every woman in that match can hold their own," said Belair. [00:19 - 00:39]

Liv Morgan recently said she is awaiting a superstar's return from injury and WWE fans were excited about the possible dream matchup.

