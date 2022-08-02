"No rest for the best" - Current champion weighs in on Bayley’s return at SummerSlam

After more than a year away, Bayley is ready to face off against new challengers on WWE RAW.

On Saturday night, Bianca Belair exorcized her SummerSlam demons by defeating Becky Lynch to retain the RAW Women's Championship. But what happened following the match has everybody talking.

In the aftermath, Belair was confronted by a returning Bayley, who brought along Iyo Sky (the former Io Shirai) from NXT and Dakota Kai, who was released by the company earlier this year. Belair's former rival and opponent, Lynch, stood by her side to force the trio of women to back down, setting the stage for tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

Belair took to social media today to reflect on what happened at SummerSlam. She confirmed that she's ready and willing to take on new challenges going forward on Monday Night RAW:

"One Chapter Closes. Another One Opens... No rEST for the bEST. #TheMiddleChild #ESTofWWE Let's go! #WWERaw," Bianca Belair said in a tweet.

Bayley wasn't happy with Dakota Kai's WWE release

It's evident that Bayley wasn't happy about Dakota Kai's WWE release back in April. The former SmackDown Women's Champion took to social media after the release to express her displeasure over the situation, tweeting out:

"I can never fully express how much Dakota Kai has helped me during my injury process. She constantly checks in on me, reassures what I’m feeling is only temporary, and shares her experience with me so I don’t feel alone. And Dakota is one of the main reasons I couldn’t wait to get healthy. For the opportunity to wrestle her, to work alongside her, to make history with her. Now I just have to be jealous of whoever gets to. We love you Charlie! See you around"

Dakota Kai responded to these tweets this weekend by telling her friend that it's time to make history:

"...let’s make history, then."

