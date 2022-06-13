"It's a dream come true" - Bianca Belair on WWE wanting to sign her after her tryout

WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair has opened up about finding out that WWE wanted to bring her into the fold after her tryout.

The EST of WWE was signed by Vince McMahon's company in 2016 and debuted on the main roster in 2020. In the past two years, she has main-evented Night One of WrestleMana 37 against Sasha Banks, won the SmackDown Women's Championship, and won the RAW Women's Championship from Becky Lynch at 'Mania 38.

Belair recently appeared on The Player's Pod with Kelly O'Hara, where she discussed the time she was pulled aside after her second tryout and told "it is not a matter of if, but when" about her being signed with the company.

During the podcast, she discussed how it made her feel like she was snatching someone else's dream:

"It’s a dream come true [being signed by WWE] and it’s something a lot of people dream to do. I remember after my second tryout, I was in the airport and I was in the airport with a girl and a guy that were at the tryout with me and I remember we were talking and on the back of their phones, it was full of WWE stickers and they were just saying like, ‘I hope I get a call back’ and, ‘I’ve been wanting to do this since I was five years old’... it made me feel like I was almost stealing their dream, you know?" said Bianca Belair. (H/T: Postwresling.com)

Belair went on to state that seeing what the chance to work in WWE meant to other people made her appreciate her opportunities even more.

After winning world championships and main-eventing WrestleMania, it can be claimed that Bianca Belair is one of the most successful product of WWE's developmental system as she was completely untrained before signing with the company.

Bianca Belair's next challenger was confirmed on last week's Monday Night RAW

The next challenger for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship was confirmed on last week's Monday Night RAW (June 6).

In the night's main event, Liv Morgan took on Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley and Doudrop in a fatal four-way match to determine the title's no.1 contender. Ripley won the match and will face Bianca at Money in the Bank on July 2.

Earlier in the night, Rhea, along with Damien Priest, turned on Edge and kicked him out of The Judgment Day. Finn Balor is now the leader of the group.

With The Judgement Day looking to get a massive push on RAW, Ripley is set to be a serious contender for Belair's title. Whether she can put The EST away is another matter, however.

