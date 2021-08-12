"I would love to defend my title against Becky Lynch" - Bianca Belair on facing The Man

Former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, currently on hiatus, has been one of the major names in WWE over the last few years. Despite a long period of absence, she is still one of the most talked-about superstars.

Speaking to Miguel Perez of Planeta Wrestling, SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair recently shared her thoughts on potentially facing Becky Lynch in the future.

"I would love to defend my title against Becky Lynch. You know, I think it speaks volumes of how big Becky is that she hasn't been here in over a year but she is still one of the most talked-about names. That shows just how big and how amazing a superstar she is. And, of course, when she comes back, I would love to be the first feud with Becky Lynch when she comes back and I'm the type of person, I'm an athlete, right! So I know that in order to be the best you have to get in the ring with the best," said Bianca Belair.

Breastfeeding at home and still the most over woman in the division. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 20, 2021

She added, when speaking to Planeta Wrestling, that Rhea Ripley and herself were at the forefront of the new generation of women coming in from NXT. Now, stars like Toni Storm, Tegan Nox, and Shotzi are making a splash on the main roster.

"I feel like Rhea Ripley and I were kind of at the forefront of this new generation of women coming through and I really want to feel the four horsewomen and be at the forefront of more women coming in behind Rhea and me. We had Toni Storm coming in, Tegan Nox, and Shotzi. I do want to feel with Becky Lynch, I think that would be amazing." Belair continued, "I want to create so much magic with Becky and see how far I can be pushed to my limits and keep just getting better and better because you can only get better in the ring with someone like Becky Lynch."

You can watch the entire video below:

In a different interview, Belair discussed how she had been in the ring against some of the best competitors like Bayley and Sasha Banks, and would eventually want to face all four horsewomen.

When will Becky Lynch make her WWE return?

With fans returning to arenas last month, it was expected that Lynch would come back to WWE sooner rather than later.

Back in July, she even trolled her followers by teasing a potential return before the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

Phew, I was so worried . — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 19, 2021

As reported earlier, Becky Lynch will be in attendance at SummerSlam. However, it is still unknown whether or not she'll be making an on-screen appearance at the pay-per-view.

Who do you think The Man will feud with upon her return? Are you excited about the prospect of a match between Lynch and Bianca Belair? Sound off in the comments below.

