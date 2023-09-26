"Big boys fighting tonight!" - 35-year-old superstar sends warning ahead of WWE RAW

A 35-year-old WWE Superstar is ready for his match tonight on RAW.

This week's edition of the red brand will air live from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes is scheduled to open the show with a promo.

Dominik Mysterio is set to defend the NXT North American Championship against Dragon Lee, and Shinsuke Nakamura will respond to the challenge from World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will also challenge The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship tonight on RAW.

Another match scheduled for tonight's show is Bronson Reed versus Alpha Academy's Otis. The two big men are set to clash on the upcoming episode of RAW, and both appear to be pumped for the match. WWE's official Instagram shared a video of Reed arriving at the Toyota Arena, and he noted that two big men will be fighting tonight on the red brand.

"Big boys fighting tonight!" he said.

Otis reacts to his match against Bronson Reed tonight on WWE RAW

Otis has sent a message on social media ahead of his bout against Bronson Reed tonight on the red brand.

The 31-year-old star has had a very interesting career thus far on the main roster. He was originally a part of The Heavy Machinery tag team alongside former WWE Superstar Tucker. Following Tucker's release from the company, Otis became a singles star. He had an unlikely romance with former superstar Mandy Rose before becoming Chad Gable's tag team partner in Alpha Academy.

Chad Gable took to social media earlier today and claimed that the world is not ready for the match between Otis and Bronson Reed later tonight.

Otis reacted with a four-word message, as seen in his hilarious response below.

Expand Tweet

Bronson Reed battled Chad Gable on last week's episode of RAW and won the match with ease. It will be interesting to see if Otis can get revenge for his tag team partner when he battles Reed tonight on RAW.

Which big man do you think will pick up the victory tonight on RAW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.