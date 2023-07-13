Mandy Rose reveals the only issue she had with the Otis storyline

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose recently made a comment on Instagram about her storyline with Otis.

Otis and Rose were involved in a massively popular romantic angle in 2020. The storyline saw the Alpha Academy member pursuing Rose while Sonya Deville and Dolph Ziggler hatched a plan to keep the duo apart. At WrestleMania 36, the former NXT Women's Champion turned on Ziggler and united with Otis.

Mandy Rose recently answered many fan questions on her official Instagram handle. One fan described her storyline with Otis as one of the greatest love stories and asked Rose if she knew its significance. The former Toxic Attraction leader replied with the following message:

"I know. Wasn't it like the greatest thing ever? I just really wish it had a better ending. But, what you're gonna do?"

Mandy Rose was the one who pitched the storyline with Otis to WWE

Otis and Rose remained an on-screen couple for a few months before the latter was drafted to WWE RAW. The storyline was quietly dropped, leaving many fans upset.

Rose has spoken up about the angle in past interviews. In April 2020, she chatted with Kate McCrea of TVSeriesHub and revealed that the Otis storyline was her brainchild. Here's what she said:

"Otis always was around in NXT and posting pics of me and talking about how much he liked me. In a cute way, not a creepy way. This continued on, and I thought it would be great if this became a storyline, especially once Otis entered Wrestlemania. I actually went to Vince McMahon myself and pitched the idea, and he loved it."

Mandy Rose went on to have a career resurgence in WWE NXT. She became the NXT Women's Champion by defeating Raquel Rodriguez and held the belt for a whopping 413 days before dropping it to Roxanne Perez.

What was your initial reaction to the Mandy Rose-Otis angle? Sound off in the comments section below.

