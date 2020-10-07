Big drop in viewership figures and TV ratings for the latest episode of RAW  

The viewership figures for the latest RAW episode dropped as the show averaged 1.686 million viewers on the USA Network, as revealed by Showbuzz Daily.

Last week's episode of RAW drew 1.822 million viewers. While the drop is a matter of concern, RAW went up against the fourth week of Monday Night Football. Green Bay Packers faced the San Francisco 49ers, and the game was aired on ESPN that drew 8.662 million viewers.

A game between Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots also aired on CBS that drew 13 million viewers.

Considering the competition, WWE managed to get a decent number after all. The first hour of RAW peaked at 1.956 million viewers, which came down to 1.824 million in the second. The third and final hour had 1.687 million viewers.

In the 18-49 demographic, the first hour scored a 0.56 rating, which dropped to 0.52 and 0.49 in the second and third hours, respectively.

What happened on this week's episode of RAW?

The biggest moment of the latest edition of Monday Night RAW was Mustafa Ali turning heel and revealing himself as the leader of RETRIBUTION.

The evening's main event saw Drew McIntyre team up with The Street Profits for a six-man tag team match against the heel collective of Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler, and Randy Orton.

The show kicked off with Randy Orton cutting a promo from the same backstage room in which he attacked the legends on last week's RAW. Drew Mcintyre attacked the Legend Killer before the show moved to the first match of the night.

Zelina Vega, Lana, and Natalya teamed up to face Asuka, Mandy Rose, and Dana Brooke in which the babyfaces picked up the win. Seth Rollins and Murphy also notched up a win against Dominik and Humberto Carrillo in a tag team match.

Another big segment of the episode featured Murphy finally turning on Seth Rollins. The disciple unleased a big beatdown on the Monday Night Messiah. Seth Rollins, however, had the last laugh as he got the better of Murphy, who had to be saved by a concerned Aalyah Mysterio.

Braun Strowman and Keith Lee were involved in a match that unsurprisingly ended in a no-contest. The two behemoths engaged in an explosive post-match brawl, which confirmed that they would be feuding moving forward,

The show also featured a Women's Tag Team Championship match, a Bray Wyatt appearance, and much more. You can find all the results and highlights of RAW here.