Randy Orton kicked off RAW from the same backstage room where he had attacked the WWE Legends last week. He said he was furious after his loss at Clash of Champions and seeing Drew McIntyre celebrate with the legends on RAW sent him over the edge.

Randy described his attack on Big Show, Christian, Shawn Michaels, and Ric Flair before challenging Drew to another WWE title match at Hell in a Cell. Drew McIntyre rushed into the room and beat the hell out of him before we headed for commercials.

Zelina Vega, Lana & Natalya vs. Asuka, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke on RAW

Zelina Vega and team put on a great match on RAW

Natalya and Brooke kicked off the first match of RAW and Brooke got a near fall early on before tagging in Mandy Rose. Vega went around the ring and took out Asuka on the outside, causing a distraction that let her team get the upper hand.

Vega was tagged in and Rose was in trouble as Vega and team isolated her in their corner. Lana was in and went for a botched double team with Natalya. Asuka managed to get the tag and went to work on team Vega, taking out Lana with knee strikes.

Brooke was back in and cleared the ring before Mandy Rose came in and hit a knee strike to Lana's face before getting the pin.

Result: Asuka, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke def. Zelina Vega, Lana & Natalya

Advertisement

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler were out and took out Natalya after the match but Lana tried to save her. The tag champs were going to put Nattie through the announce desk but instead chose to send Lana through it once again.

Match rating: B

Backstage, R-Truth was doing his mock draft and Drew Gulak dressed up as a janitor sneaked up and pinned him for the 24/7 Championship.