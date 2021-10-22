Big E opens up on defeating Drew McIntyre at WWE Crown Jewel

Big E is still your WWE Champion after defeating Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel.

Kevin Patrick caught up with WWE Champion Big E following Crown Jewel to get his thoughts regarding his hard-fought victory over SmackDown's Drew McIntyre:

"Man, I don't really have any jokes for you," Big E said. "Tonight was a big one for me. Going to limit with Drew, man. Use all the cliches you want. Drew is the man for a reason. He's a two-time WWE champion for a reason. So, man, I take a lot of pride in this defense, and he put me through it."

Big E likes the idea of stacking former champions on his resume

The new rosters for WWE RAW and SmackDown officially go into effect tomorrow, and RAW will be a new roster of opponents for Big E. But that doesn't seem to faze him as he's looking forward to the new challenges that RAW will provide him.

"So, I wish I had something entertaining to give you," Big E continued. "I feel like I got an opportunity to show people that I'm the goods. That's what this is about every night, having this title, winning this title, doesn't mean you made it. It means the work just begins, and I'm realizing that now so Drew is an incredible former champion, and that's a big one on my resume. So I love this idea of just stacking former world champions on my resume, and on to the next one, whoever it will be. Let them come."

