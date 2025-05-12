Big E criticizes recent treatment of female wrestlers; pushes for age equality

WWE star Big E recently criticized how female stars are treated differently in the company when it comes to aging. The veteran has not competed in a match since 2022, but regularly appears as a host for the promotion.

Ad

Speaking on the post-show for WWE Backlash, Big E questioned why female stars were not given the same respect as male stars when it comes to aging on television. Big E stated that many of the male stars on the roster are older, while female talent in their late 30s are often said to be at the end of their careers as WWE Superstars.

"The way we talk about age with the women, and the way we talk about age with the men, and for a lot of women who are in their late 30s, it's 'Oh, you're winding down, when are you ready to get out'. But look, it feels 75% of the male side is 38, 39, 40, 45. So let's give the women the same honor and the same grace as well," he said.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Becky Lynch failed to capture the Women's Intercontinental Championship from Lyra Valkyria last night at Backlash. The Man turned heel following her return at WrestleMania 41, and recently admitted that she was responsible for the attack on Bayley at The Show of Shows.

Big E reveals he didn't like recent WWE era

Wrestling veteran Big E shared that he wasn't a fan of a recent era in the company.

Ad

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dylan Bowker on the Bowks Talking Bouts podcast, the veteran noted that there were some rough years for the company due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Big E noted that there were barely any fans in attendance during the time, but that is no longer the case.

"If we look back to 2022, coming out of the pandemic and the lockdowns... I can't say it was my favorite era of the business. We had some rough years. I remember as the WWE Champion, I'd come out and there were barely people. Of course, that was because of COVID restrictions and people getting used to being in crowds again. But seeing how on fire the product is, I know people who aren't even avid WWE fans, but they're talking about this John Cena heel turn, they're talking about The Rock being back... All these things, I feel like it really is a boom period for the business again. One that we haven't seen since the Attitude Era." (From 14:33 to 15:19)

Ad

You can check out the video below:

Big E returned to WWE television on the December 2 edition of RAW and offered to become The New Day's manager. However, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods turned heel and declined the offer. Woods and Kingston defeated The War Raiders to become World Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More