Big E reveals why he didn't like the recent WWE era despite being World Champion (Exclusive)

Big E revealed that he wasn't a fan of the WWE era that passed us by only a few years ago. This is despite the fact that he was WWE Champion at one point, and he explained why that was the case.

Big E was a guest on the Bowks Talking Bouts show with Sportskeeda's own Dylan Bowker. They spoke on a variety of topics, including the former WWE Champion's in-ring return, his take on the John Cena heel turn, a major Hall of Fame induction, and more.

Big E revealed that he wasn't particularly fond of during and post-lockdown era of WWE. He described it as a rough few years, explaining why he didn't like it despite being a World Champion himself:

"If we look back to 2022, coming out of the pandemic and the lockdowns... I can't say it was my favorite era of the business. We had some rough years. I remember as the WWE Champion, I'd come out and there were barely people. Of course, that was because of COVID restrictions and people getting used to being in crowds again. But seeing how on fire the product is, I know people who aren't even avid WWE fans, but they're talking about this John Cena heel turn, they're talking about The Rock being back... All these things, I feel like it really is a boom period for the business again. One that we haven't seen since the Attitude Era." (From 14:33 to 15:19)

Watch the full video below:

E went on to praise the Elimination Chamber host City, Toronto, as well as many of the wrestling legends from Canada, such as Bret Hart, Trish Stratus, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, etc.

Big E revealed the most satisfying thing about the wrestling business today

For Big E, seeing the current era of WWE and the wrestling business is satisfying for more than just the fact that it's entertaining to watch. According to Big E, the most satisfying part of the wrestling business today is seeing how well the superstars are taken care of:

"For me, too, as someone really, even doing more on the broadcasting side, I made my hay as a wrestler. Seeing other wrestlers pay their bills, take care of their families, make enough money to never have to work again, that's what I'm excited about seeing this business grow. So people like me don't have to work at CBS to pay their bills. Not that there's anything wrong with that. That's one reason I love seeing where the business is right now, because the men and women who put their bodies on the line are now being taken care of in the ways they should be." (From 15:51 to 16:31)

With WWE spreading its wings internationally, it'll be exciting to see what new heights the promotion reaches in the future.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video from Bowks Talking Bouts if you use any quotes from this article.

