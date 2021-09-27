Big E to defend his title against former WWE Champion on Monday Night RAW

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is all set to challenge Big E for his Title at the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

WWE Extreme Rules 2021 kicked off with a huge six-man tag team match as Bobby Lashley teamed up with AJ Styles and Omos to take on The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods).

During the match's closing moments, Lashley accidentally hit Styles with the Spear before Big E delivered the Big Ending to The All Mighty and pinned him.

Bobby Lashley later cut a promo backstage at Extreme Rules, clearly frustrated. Using some non-PG words, the All Mightly demanded Big E defend the WWE Championship against him in a one-on-one match on RAW.

Later on, in the show, Big E accepted Lashley's challenge, sending him a warning. Big E won the WWE Championship a couple of weeks ago on Monday Night RAW by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Bobby Lashley after the latter's successful title defense against Randy Orton.

WWE later confirmed the match and also announced it would open the show.

Big E has a huge goal as the WWE Champion

Big E has officially joined the roster of Monday Night RAW after becoming the new WWE Champion. The red brand has been under some massive criticism recently and has also witnessed a constant decline in ratings.

During a recent conversation with Cincy 360, Big E claimed that he is now the king of the hill on RAW. He added that the quality and viewership of RAW depends a lot on the WWE Champion, and he intends to make it the best show it can be.

“In my mind, RAW is my show. That WWE Championship means that RAW is my show. I’m the king of the hill there. Right now, I’ve been kind of going back and forth with SmackDown a little bit, but I anticipate that will be over soon. I want to focus on making RAW this best show it can be, and I take pride in that. A lot of times the viewership, the quality of the show is on the WWE Champion. That’s a big marker for having a really good reign,” said Big E.

Will Big E be able to defeat Bobby Lashley and defend his title? Sound off in the comments section!

