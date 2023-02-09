Big E has emotional message for fellow superstar in rare WWE appearance

Big E has been absent from regular WWE programming for a long time. However, during a recent appearance on The Bump, he was emotional and had good things to say about one of his best friends, Kofi Kingston.

Last year in March, during a match on SmackDown, Ridge Holland hit him with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex at ringside. Unfortunately, E landed badly and had to be taken away on a stretcher. It was later revealed that he had suffered a broken neck with fractures to his C1 vertebrae and C6 vertebrae, but thankfully for him, there was no ligament or spinal cord injury.

While he didn't need surgery on his neck, he was put out of action because of it. Since then, there have been rumors about a possible return, but nothing concrete. Despite that, in recent weeks, he went to Australia with the rest of New Day and took part in various PR events.

Now, in a rare appearance on WWE programming, Big E was interviewed on The Bump along with Xavier Woods. There, he waxed poetic about Kofi Kingston, sending one of his best friends in the world an emotional message indirectly. He said that he was glad that he was a worthy role model.

"A lot of people in entertainment, they present a certain thing, but when they're off-screen, when they're home, they're a different person. The thing I love with Kofi is he is the best human being on-screen — you feel that energy — but when he goes home, he's a family man, he's incredibly kind to everyone he meets. And I just love that he's someone who if your kids look up to him (...) they should. He's a worthy role model."

E added that he was pleased that Kingston was getting his "flowers" and added that he was blessed to be on his team.

"I think because he's someone who we spend time doing nonsense with, we kind of forget how much he means to a lot of people. But seeing him get his flowers, seeing him get the amount of love he deserves in his career (...) it is a blessing to be on his team." - (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Big E had a reunion with fellow New Day members in Australia

Ahead of a WWE event in Bondi Beach, Australia, Big E joined The New Day for a rehearsal. Video soon surfaced of Big E shaking his hips while doing a split between the ropes, the only way he can.

Meanwhile, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston tried to control their laughter.

The star was clearly missed, with many fans talking about how they wanted to see him more while others laughed at his antics.

Gabi Urbanov @GabiUrban624 @AustinCreedWins @bondibeach_au @WWEBigE @TrueKofi I'm very happy to see Big E back and in good health. That spot on the outside was scary last year. @AustinCreedWins @bondibeach_au @WWEBigE @TrueKofi I'm very happy to see Big E back and in good health. That spot on the outside was scary last year.

It's not certain if or when Big E will return to the ring. No matter what he's doing, clearly, fans only wish the best for him.

