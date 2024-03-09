Big E and former champion spotted at a non-WWE event

Big E has been spotted with a former champion at a non-WWE event.

Since Liv Morgan returned from her injury at the 2024 Royal Rumble, she has claimed she is on a revenge tour, indicating that she wanted revenge on Rhea Ripley for injuring her. However, those plans were derailed when the former women's champion failed to win the WWE Elimination Chamber. Since then, she has shifted her focus towards Becky Lynch, who eliminated her from the match. Now, the two women are set to fight next week.

Given that Liv Morgan is one of the biggest and most popular stars in the company, she was asked along with Big E to sound the gong at the Philadelphia 76ers NBA game. Big E later took pictures from the event and posted them on social media.

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Big E wants to see Chad Gable dethrone Gunther at WrestleMania

Gunther has been one of the most dominant Intercontinental Champions of all time. His reign of terror lasted over 600 days, and he defeated everyone on his path. However, the Ring General's opponent for WrestleMania is yet to be determined.

Next week on RAW, a gauntlet match will take place to determine the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. The match features the likes of Ricochet, Bronson Reed, Chad Gable, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, and JD McDonagh.

During a recent interview with Whatculture Wrestling, Big E said he wants Chad Gable to defeat Gunther at WrestleMania.

"The story, I just felt like the way they left it felt open-ended. It felt like, man, I don’t want this to be the end for Chad Gable on his run to dethroning GUNTHER so, that is my pick, that is who I want to see and I think so often at WrestleMania, we’re always trying to find big attractions and big matches and sometimes, your biggest matches are with guys who are mainstays on the roster and they don’t always have to be part-timers so, GUNTHER versus Gable, for one, alliteration, that alone, that helps. So yeah, I’d love to see that for Chad, I’d love to see him win. I think that moment at WrestleMania would be massive."

Chad Gable will have to defeat five other superstars on RAW next week to challenge the Ring General at WrestleMania.

Do you want to see Big E return to the ring? Sound off!

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE

Poll : Do you want to see Big E return to the ring? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion