"I'm glad we got to lead people that way" - Big E on his hilarious interactions with Paul Heyman

It's a shame fans probably won't see any more segments between Big E and Paul Heyman for the time being.

Big E sat down with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report this week to discuss all things WWE. When asked if there were any plans behind his backstage confrontations with Paul Heyman on SmackDown, Big E believed it just came down to keeping his options open.

"It's hard to really say what the intention was as far as I know," Big E said. "It just makes sense to keep your options open, especially if I'm going to be on SmackDown. Why not do something? And Paul is such a great foil for all of that stuff... I don't know what the intention was, I can't speak to that because I'm kind of in the dark there, but I'm glad we got to lead people that way [with the cash-in on Roman] and have a little fun."

Big E on if he's officially a RAW Superstar now

When asked if he knows for sure which brand he is part of now that he's the WWE Champion, Big E said he's 99.95% sure that he's officially part of the RAW brand. This move reunites him with his friends Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods; together, the trio has reached remarkable levels of success as The New Day, but they were separated by the WWE Draft last year.

"My assumption is that I'm now a RAW guy," said Big E. Until I hear differently, that's my assumption. I really loved my time on blue. I think I was on SmackDown for the last four years. I'm really appreciative, I love that show, and such an incredible roster. But now it looks like my time is here on Raw, and I'm excited to do all the things with Kofi and Woods. There's a whole different avenue of guys I can mix it up with now. As far as I know, again, 99.95 percent of me wants to say I'm purely a RAW guy."

Did you enjoy the interactions between Big E and Paul Heyman on SmackDown? Are you happy to hear that The New Day is seemingly back together again on RAW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

