"That's a crying shame" - Big E on his WWE title struggles

Big E believes it is a “crying shame” that he has never challenged for a World Championship during his time on WWE’s main roster.

The New Day member held the NXT Championship for 153 days between December 2012 and May 2013. Since then, he has become a two-time Intercontinental Champion and eight-time Tag Team Champion. However, he has never been involved in WWE Championship or Universal Championship storylines.

Speaking on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Big E opened up about his failure to enter the main-event title scene.

“I want to work for that,” Big E said. “I’m here to work for it and to be rubbing elbows with the very best and competing for World Championships. The fact that I’ve been here nearly nine years on the main roster and have yet to have a world, not a single world title match, that’s a shame. That’s a crying shame.”

Big E is set to compete in an eight-man ladder match at WWE Money in the Bank on Sunday. The winner of the match will earn a contract which guarantees them a future World Championship opportunity at a time of their choosing.

Big E has faith in himself as a WWE main-eventer

Big E worked alongside Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods between 2014 and 2020

In October 2020, Big E became a singles competitor on SmackDown after being separated from Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in the WWE Draft.

The 35-year-old hopes to continue to move up the card as a singles star in the near future.

“That’s something that hasn’t happened as quickly as it should have, in my opinion,” Big E said. “But in the same vein I’m not here to complain about my position or my slot. I’ve been really fortunate in many ways. I definitely think I have the ability, the ‘it’ factor, charisma, whatever word you wanna use.”

Big E also dismissed fan theories that he could cash in the Money in the Bank contract on Kofi Kingston. While Big E is bidding to earn a future World Championship opportunity on Sunday, Kingston will challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship.

