Big E pays tribute to deceased former WWE Superstar on Monday Night RAW

Big E kicked off WWE RAW this week alongside his New Day brothers Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for his WWE Championship celebration and delivered a heartwarming reference to a beloved star.

During Big E's championship speech, he paid tribute to a good friend in the late, great Brodie Lee, formerly known as WWE Superstar Luke Harper. The Powerhouse of Positivity expressed his gratitude for having a friend as "incredible" as Lee.

"I'm grateful for all of you below the heavens, and one incredible friend above," said Big E."

The WWE Universe subsequently started to chant Lee's name in a beautiful moment.

WWE @WWE



#WWEChampion "I'm grateful for all of you below the heavens and one incredible friend above." 💜 @WWEBigE making us all 😭 on #WWERaw right now. "I'm grateful for all of you below the heavens and one incredible friend above." 💜



#WWEChampion @WWEBigE making us all 😭 on #WWERaw right now. https://t.co/iS2OtHc17G

This emotional moment didn't last long, as Roman Reigns' music hit and The Bloodline entered the arena for a staredown with The New Day prior to their six-man tag match.

That tag match would be marred by the interference of Bobby Lashley, who literally destroyed everyone in the match.

Brodie Lee meant a lot to WWE Champion Big E

Just days after the unfortunate passing of Brodie Lee, Big E publicly shared a story about how Brodie helped him when the New Day star was struggling with his career.

"I worked @WWERollins on Main Event more than 6 years ago," tweeted Big E. "I was floundering in my career and my confidence was slipping. Brodie excitedly stopped me after to tell me how weel he thought I'd done & that it showed the office I had more to offer. Those words meant so much."

Ettore “Big E” Ewen @WWEBigE I worked @WWERollins on Main Event more than 6 years ago. I was floundering in my career and my confidence was slipping. Brodie excitedly stopped me after to tell me how well he thought I’d done & that it showed the office I had more to offer. Those words meant so much. I worked @WWERollins on Main Event more than 6 years ago. I was floundering in my career and my confidence was slipping. Brodie excitedly stopped me after to tell me how well he thought I’d done & that it showed the office I had more to offer. Those words meant so much.

Big E and Brodie Lee had several magical moments in the WWE when The New Day feuded with The Wyatt Family. The two friends later worked together when Lee and Erick Rowan battled The New Day as The Bludgeon Brothers.

Also Read

Bog E's reference to Lee made his championship celebration even more emotional, as it reminded everyone about Lee and his contributions to the wrestling world.

What are your thoughts on the opening segment of Monday Night RAW this week? Sound off in the comments below!

Kofi Kingston spoke about Big E's historic WWE Championship win to us, which you can check out here.

Edited by Colin Tessier