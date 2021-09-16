"It's awesome getting love from your peers" - Big E on the positivity surrounding his WWE Championship win

Social media wasn't the only place happy after Big E's WWE Championship win on RAW. The backstage area was too.

Big E sat down with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report this week to discuss all things WWE. When asked about the positivity surrounding his big championship win on RAW, Big E talked about what it was like walking back through the curtain with the WWE Championship that night.

"It was beautiful," Big E said. "It's late. It's after 11 p.m. by the time I'm done glad-handing and thanking everyone at ringside. It was probably almost 11:30 p.m., but Gorilla was still almost full with people there, talent and producers and so many people. It's awesome getting love from your peers: people who are great at their craft and work hard, too."

Big E on getting text messages from Ric Flair and AJ Lee

Big E also revealed that former WWE Superstars Ric Flair and AJ Lee reached out to him following Monday Night RAW and said some really great things to him.

"I'll always geek for a Ric Flair text," Big E said. "I got a Ric Flair text a few months ago for Money in the Bank and he texted me again last night. It's Ric Flair. Getting a Ric Flair text is pretty ridiculous. But you know, there are people who used to work here that did reach out and say some really positive things. AJ Lee, who I still talk to fairly regularly and definitely consider her a friend, reached out and said some really beautiful things. Everyone has just been so incredibly nice."

