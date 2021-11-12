Top WWE Superstar reveals "very bizarre" conversation with Vince McMahon

WWE Champion Big E opened up about his relationship with Vince McMahon and the feedback he received. He also narrated a recent anecdote about a bizarre conversation he had with the WWE Chairman.

Big E won the WWE Championship in September, his first world title on the main roster. The New Day star cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Bobby Lashley to win the title on RAW.

Big E, in his recent interview with TalkSport, said that his relationship with Vince McMahon has changed a little since he became WWE Champion. Big E said he and the WWE Chairman have conversations that revolve around things happening outside the ring:

“Last week, when I talked to him, we talked about the interview I did on The Breakfast Club. He was giving me feedback and talking about the FOX people and their feedback. We’re having these conversations about things we’re doing outside of the ring, which is actually a big part of being a WWE Champion."

He said it's important to represent the company well as WWE Champion. Big E thought it was "bizarre" that McMahon was watching The Breakfast Club, a show targeted at an "urban, very black" audience:

"Right! Because it’s a very urban, very black, hip-hop orientated show and just thinking of Vince watching Charlamagne ask me questions, it’s very bizarre to me [laughs]."

Vince McMahon is a fan of WWE Champion Big E

A report earlier this year stated that McMahon is a fan of Big E and will always find something for him to do.

The WWE Chairman was pleased for the WWE Champion after he won the Money in the Bank briefcase.

In his reign as world champion, Big E has faced the likes of Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre, and is now in a feud with Seth Rollins. Rollins is the #1 contender for the WWE Championship, and a match between Big E and The Architect might take place anytime soon.

Also, at Survivor Series 2021, Big E will face the Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Champion vs. Champion singles match.

