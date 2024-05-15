Big E reunites with popular WWE stable 

Big E has reunited with a popular stable and a current champion in WWE. He suffered a broken neck in 2022 and has not returned to the ring since the incident.

Ridge Holland and Sheamus defeated The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Big E on the March 11, 2022 edition of SmackDown. Holland botched a belly-to-belly superplex outside the ring and the veteran suffered a broken neck. He has provided fans with updates during his recovery but has not returned the ring.

Big E took to social media today to share a new photo with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. World Tag Team Champion R-Truth was also spotted in the photo and you can check it out on his Instagram story by clicking here.

The veteran reunited with New Day and R-Truth.

The New Day's Kofi Kingston battled Gunther in the second round of the King of the Ring Tournament this past Monday night. Kingston gave it everything he had but The Ring Genaral emerged victorious to advance in the tournament.

Big E claims he wouldn't have gotten hired in WWE's current system

Big E has recently claimed that he wouldn't be hired by WWE if the current system was in place back in the day.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump last month, the 38-year-old claimed that he likely would not get hired in today's system. He noted that his tryout happened in front of a couple of dozen people in an empty warehouse, while today's stars get to try out ahead of WrestleMania.

The former champion added he doesn't think he would have gotten hired if today's practices were in place when he was looking for an opportunity.

"I often say that the way things are right now, coming in as I did, I did not win any accolades, I had a bunch of injuries. I wouldn't get hired under this current system. That's how stringent everything is," he said. [From 54:34 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Big E has made a bunch of appearances for the company while not competing in the ring and was a part of the panel for the WWE WrestleMania kickoff shows last month. Only time will tell if the New Day member ever returns to the ring down the line.