Big E shares major health update ahead of WrestleMania XL

WWE Superstar Big E has provided a health update for wrestling fans ahead of WrestleMania XL this weekend in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The former WWE Champion suffered a broken neck in 2022 and has not returned to the ring since. The injury occurred in a tag team match against Ridge Holland and Sheamus of The Brawling Brutes. Holland hit a botched Suplex outside the ring and Big E landed on his neck. The Brawling Brutes have since been disbanded and Holland has walked away from in-ring competition on NXT as part of a storyline.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Big E opened up about his health ahead of WrestleMania XL. He noted that he cannot change what happened and is grateful to be healthy.

“I’m grateful that I am healthy, mentally and physically. I’m not one to spend a lot of time thinking about the past. More than anything, I’m grateful. There is no room for bitterness. That wouldn’t change anything. It wouldn’t unbreak my neck. I’m too busy being grateful in the present. I appreciate people caring and rooting for me," he said.

The New Day member added that he talks to others who have suffered similar injuries and how they deal with many more issues than he has to.

“I talk to people who broke their neck and they still have headaches, they still have other impairments. I have none of that. It’s obviously not the path I would have taken, but that’s the nature of life. That’s my biggest takeaway: it wasn’t bitterness, it wasn’t anger. It was gratitude. I’m grateful I have more healthy days," he added. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

Former WWE manager claims Big E retiring would be in his best interest

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently commented on Big E's injury situation and suggested that he walk away from the squared circle.

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell show, the veteran noted that Big E has been out of action for a long time now. Mantell added that he would have retired if he had been in that situation and worked in a different role in WWE.

"It's too big of a liability for him and his family for him to take that chance. I think if I was him, I just say, my wrestling days are over, and I just keep the job at WWE because they'll have him doing something," he said. [From 01:19:31 - 01:19:48]

You can check out Mantell's comments in the video below:

Big E was a part of the panel at the WrestleMania Kickoff press event in February at Las Vegas and is very entertaining with a microphone in his hand. Only time will tell if he managed to return to the ring sometime down the line.

A huge fight just broke out right before WrestleMania. Click here for more.

Poll : Do you miss Big E on WWE television? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion