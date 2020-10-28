The New Day were split up during the recent WWE Draft with Big E staying on SmackDown while Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were drafted to RAW. In a recent interview with Gorilla Position, Big E gave his thoughts on the top storyline on SmackDown right now, the feud between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso.

Big E said that both Roman Reigns and Jey Uso have been doing an incredible job. The 8-time tag-team champion also believed that Jey Uso versus Roman Reigns was originally supposed to be a one-off:

The stuff with Jey is so....when Jey first got that opportunity I was like 'oh man, I'm excited for him' but I just couldn't have imagined how much he would step it up, how much Roman has stepped it up. That feels so fresh and interesting. I mean, they were just supposed to be a one-off, from my understanding, but they such an incredible job like we have to continue this. I don't know if they're done, I don't know if it's still going on and I get that you don't want to overstay your welcome but it's been so good.

Big E on the story being told in the Roman Reigns and Jey Uso feud

Big E went on to talk about why he was such a big fan of this feud. He spoke about how the story worked because it was real and how Roman Reigns and The Usos being family plays a part in it:

It was really good. I love their stuff. I heard a Jey snippet from an interview where he talked about the fact that they had a basic match and I thought about it and I guess their match was pretty basic. There wasn't like a ton of false finishes and kickouts and stuff but just telling that emotional story it's so good because its so real. That's the thing too. I know, I've heard them for years talk about stories of growing up with Roman. They're not like just like 'hey, that's my cousin that we would hang out at reunions every 5 years'. In many ways, they grew up together, growing up in a wrestling family.

Big E is currently being pushed as a singles star on SmackDown. In the same interview with Gorilla Position, Big E spoke about Daniel Bryan's role in his push as a singles star. You can check that out HERE.

If any quotes are used from this article please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling