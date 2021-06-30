"I wanna be draped" - Big E reveals his goals heading into WWE SummerSlam

Ever since being separated from the rest of The New Day as a result of the 2020 WWE Draft, Big E has been on a successful singles run. He defeated Sami Zayn to win the Intercontinental Championship last December and is now set to compete in this year's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Recently, Big E revealed his plans of winning both the Intercontinental Championship and the Money in the Bank. Holding a title and the briefcase simultaneously has been done once before by Rob Van Dam with the Intercontinental Championship.

Appearing on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, The Powerhouse of Positivity had the following response when asked how soon he planned on winning back the Intercontinental Championship:

"Very soon [I will win back the Intercontinental Championship]. Very soon. Why not SummerSlam? That'll be a great time to reclaim it. Why not SummerSlam? Picture someone walking around [with a title and the Money in the Bank briefcase]. That's the plan. Have that Money in the Bank briefcase in [one hand and the Intercontinental Championship in the other]. I wanna be weighed down like Deontay Wilder." Big E continued, "I wanna be so heavy going to the ring with titles with briefcases that if I do lose, I'd have the excuse that it was all the briefcases and the titles that weighed me down. Anyways, I wanna be draped. Just litter me with stuff."

Big E earned a spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match last week on SmackDown after defeating Apollo Crews in a qualifying match.

Do you think he will head into this year's SummerSlam event with a major title opportunity?

What fans can expect at WWE SummerSlam 2021

Roman Reigns and John Cena

SummerSlam is set to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. WWE is planning a huge card for the event as it is reportedly expected to be as big as WrestleMania.

✅ Biggest Event of the Summer

✅ Your summer vacation destination

✅ #SummerSlam!



Tickets available NOW: https://t.co/8OmipQKRdN pic.twitter.com/Gtl77Pgzzj — WWE (@WWE) June 26, 2021

There have been several reports stating that the scheduled main event for WWE SummerSlam is Roman Reigns vs. John Cena, which could sell out the entire venue.

Despite rumors of Brock Lesnar returning at the event, there has not been much weight to this possibility thus far.

Please credit WWE's The Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription should you use quotes from the article.

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Wrestling fans. Please spare 2 minutes to take this short survey

Edited by Kartik Arry