WWE wants to make SummerSlam 2021 this year's WrestleMania; potential main event revealed- Report

WWE SummerSlam is growing closer and, according to a recent report, WWE has big plans for the annual pay-per-view. There has already been talk of muscial superstar Cardi B potentially hosting the event. (Her hit single "Up" is already being used as the theme of the show.)

According to a new tweet from WrestleVotes, WWE has plans to make SummerSlam 2021 the biggest event of the year, perhaps even more spectacular than WrestleMania. The report also states that WWE wants to book John Cena vs. Roman Reigns for the main event of the pay-per-view.

"After speaking to a few sources on the topic, I’ve learned that WWE is 100% attempting to make SummerSlam this year’s WrestleMania," wrote WrestleVotes. "'All resources will be tapped into' is how it was explained to me. I do believe they want Reigns v Cena to headline. Not sure if they’ve decided."

WrestleMania 37 was the first WWE event in over a year with live fans present. The usual biggest event in the WWE calendar took place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida and, like WrestleMania 36, was a two-night affair.

WrestleMania 37 was also headlined by Roman Reigns, who closed night two with Edge and Daniel Bryan. On the first night of the event, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair made history in the main event.

At this point, it's unclear how WWE will try to present a show that rivals the spectacle of WrestleMania. But a match between Reigns and Cena could add a lot of buzz to "The Biggest Party of the Summer."

WWE revealed the date and location for SummerSlam 2021

BREAKING NEWS: @SummerSlam will take place from @AllegiantStadm in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 21 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, marking the first time the annual event has been held at an @NFL stadium! https://t.co/oqSsBKtSMV pic.twitter.com/ZyNSKDkG3a — WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2021

In a recent announcement, WWE announced the date and location for this year's SummerSlam. WWE confirmed that Summerlam will be located at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Unlike most WWE pay-per-views, this event will be taking place on a Saturday - August 21st. It will also have a crowd present in the stadium, following the return of live fans next month.

