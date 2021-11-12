"I wasn't shocked" - Big E reveals when The New Day found out about being split again

WWE management let Big E and the rest of The New Day know ahead of time that they would once again be separated in the 2021 Draft.
Big E recently sat down with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT to discuss all things WWE. When asked about being separated from Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods again, Big E revealed he wasn't shocked by the decision.
"We got some heads up, so we knew it was coming, and I wasn't shocked," Big E admitted. "I was hoping, though, that we'd be on the same brand, and they could have done their own thing, and I could have done mine."
Big E tries to find the silver lining from being separated from The New Day again
While Big E believes it sucks being separated from his friends, he tried to look at the positives from his time alone on SmackDown last year.
"It's always disappointing," Big E continued. "I will say, I think the last year of being on SmackDown while they were on Raw did help me grow as a wrestler and a performer. There are some benefits, but really I'm just trying to find the silver lining of it all – it still sucks."
While King Woods and Sir Kofi continue their path on WWE SmackDown feuding with The Bloodline, Big E finds himself on WWE RAW in a feud with Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens.
What do you make of Big E's comments? Are you disappointed that WWE separated The New Day in the Draft two years in a row? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.
