"I wasn't shocked" - Big E reveals when The New Day found out about being split again

WWE management let Big E and the rest of The New Day know ahead of time that they would once again be separated in the 2021 Draft.

Big E recently sat down with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT to discuss all things WWE. When asked about being separated from Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods again, Big E revealed he wasn't shocked by the decision.

"We got some heads up, so we knew it was coming, and I wasn't shocked," Big E admitted. "I was hoping, though, that we'd be on the same brand, and they could have done their own thing, and I could have done mine."

Big E tries to find the silver lining from being separated from The New Day again

While Big E believes it sucks being separated from his friends, he tried to look at the positives from his time alone on SmackDown last year.

"It's always disappointing," Big E continued. "I will say, I think the last year of being on SmackDown while they were on Raw did help me grow as a wrestler and a performer. There are some benefits, but really I'm just trying to find the silver lining of it all – it still sucks."

While King Woods and Sir Kofi continue their path on WWE SmackDown feuding with The Bloodline, Big E finds himself on WWE RAW in a feud with Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens.

Ettore “Big E” Ewen @WWEBigE Thank you Brighton, Sheffield, Birmingham and London! I am so grateful to be in this position. I am so thankful for the growth. Thank you to everyone who ever supported me. Thank you Brighton, Sheffield, Birmingham and London! I am so grateful to be in this position. I am so thankful for the growth. Thank you to everyone who ever supported me. https://t.co/Ow22yjSa0P

