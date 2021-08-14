Big E's Money in the Bank briefcase stolen on SmackDown

This week on SmackDown, Baron Corbin took things to a whole new level as he stole Big E's Money in the Bank contract backstage after losing his match to Kevin Owens.

Corbin came out to the ring tonight to make a "last plea" to the WWE Universe to donate money to him. The former King of the Ring winner demanded everyone in the arena to donate him a minimum of $1000.

This led to Kevin Owens coming out. He laid down a challenge that if Baron Corbin beats him, he will give him a thousand dollars, but if not, Corbin will have to stop begging for money. The two faced off on SmackDown and Owens ended up picking the victory via a roll-up.

Following his loss, Corbin was asked backstage by Kayla Braxton as to what he plans to do now. He suddenly ran towards Big E, shoved him, and ran away with his Money in the Bank contract.

A couple of weeks ago, we saw him invade the Universal Championship contract signing between Roman Reigns and Finn Balor. While the reactions from fans towards this new gimmick of Baron Corbin are split, one can't deny that the segments are hilarious.

Update on Big E's Money in the Bank cash-in plans

Big E won the Money in the Bank contract last month at the namesake pay-per-view. The decision to make him Mr. Money in the Bank 2021 was whole-heartedly welcomed by the WWE Universe, who has been waiting for the SmackDown star to enter the world title picture for a long time.

Fans have been speculating ever since as to when and on whom will he cash-in his contract. According to the latest reports, it likely won't be happening at WWE SummerSlam 2021 later this month. But before all of that, the question now is - how will Big E get his Money in the Bank contract back from Corbin?

You can check out Mr. Money in the Bank's thoughts on winning the MITB briefcase in the interview below with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Rick Ucchino.

