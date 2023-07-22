Big E is sending "smoke signals" about what he really wants from WWE amidst injury hiatus, says ex-champion (Exclusive)

Big E has not been a part of WWE's active programming since March 2022, and given his popularity; it's not surprising that fans yearn to see him back in the ring. While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 revealed that Big E is indirectly urging WWE to let him wrestle.

The former WWE Champion has been on the sidelines since taking a horrific bump in a spot with Ridge Holland.

As noted earlier, EC3 called for the move responsible for the injury to be barred and further spoke about the chances of seeing Big E's in-ring comeback. The New Day member hinted recently that his neck might be 100% now, allowing him to get back into the fold.

WWE, however, has always been careful about its returning stars, and EC3 noted the situation gets even more complicated with injuries involving the nervous system. While Carter believed Big E was trying his best to get cleared, he understood why the company was being extra cautious:

"I think he is sending out smoke signals that he's bored, and he wants to come back to work, and he can. The thing about an injury like that, like this happens a lot with ACLs, it's a six-eight month procedure, but at the fourth month, you feel fine, and you're moving, and you're cutting, but it just needs more time. I think with a neck, in addition to the bone and ligaments and cartilage, like, the neurology, it is so speculative and unproven, maybe that's what's it back to, they just can't rightfully clear him at this moment." [From 03:24 to 04:16]

WWE's Big E feels great as he continues his long road to recovery

The absent superstar appeared on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast and was asked about a potential date regarding his WWE return.

Big E sounded extremely optimistic about the future as he provided a positive update on his health, confirming that he was feeling 100%. The former Intercontinental Champion, however, doesn't seem to have gotten a clear briefing from WWE, as he didn't have a timetable for his comeback.

Most importantly, E claimed that his mobility was "incredible" despite the recent setback. We might see the former WWE Champion in action soon after all.

